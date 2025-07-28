5-year-old boy, woman hospitalized after dog attack in Lynn, police say

LYNN, Mass. — Two people are recovering from injuries sustained during a dog attack over the weekend.

Lynn Police say they responded to the area of Flax Pond Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a dog bite.

Responding officers found a 5-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman who had been bitten by two loose dogs.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police located both of the dogs and contacted the owner. It’s unclear where the dogs are at this time or if the owner will face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group