‘Enough!’: Whitman-Hanson families demand superintendent resign after budget crisis leads to layoffs

HANSON, Mass. — Parents and students in the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District are calling for Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak to step down following a surprise $1.39 million budget deficit that led to nearly two dozen layoffs.

Frustration boiled over at a school committee meeting Tuesday night when Szymaniak was a no-show—his second absence in a row. Families had hoped for answers but instead voiced anger over the lack of accountability.

“Mr. Szymaniak, if you were here even now to listen to me, are you a coward or are you scared of your own students?” Whitman-Hanson student Ella Leach questioned.

The deficit, announced last week, resulted in layoffs of about two dozen teachers and paraprofessionals, sparking outrage across the community.

“If you cannot stand here and listen to what your community and our students say, you need to resign! Enough!” Whitman-Hanson parent Jennifer Roback said.

Former school councilor Richard Rosen echoed those calls, saying responsibility lies with the superintendent.

“If he takes responsibility for the problem, which he was on TV saying, then it should lie with him, and he should be ousted,” Rosen said.

School committee members were expected to make a statement on Tuesday, but declined.

Last week, they spent nearly three hours in a closed-door session, but have yet to publicly outline next steps on leadership and budget concerns.

The next school committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night, when families hope to finally get answers.

