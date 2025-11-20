Whitman-Hanson residents, students protest layoffs amid lengthy school committee meeting

HANSON, Mass. — Emotions ran high at the Whitman-Hanson Regional School Committee meeting Wednesday night as parents, students, and community members voiced outrage over the sudden layoffs of 23 staff members, including teachers, guidance counselors, and paraprofessionals.

The meeting began with a three-hour closed executive session, reportedly focused on district leadership following a major budget shortfall.

Public comment started late in the evening, drawing more than 100 attendees. Many came wearing T-shirts and carrying signs to show support for the educators losing their jobs.

District officials say the cuts were triggered by a $1.39 million budget deficit, discovered mid-year.

Parents expressed concern about the impact on students and called for accountability from district leaders. One parent said the abrupt departure of staff “is not how you treat those people,” emphasizing the disruption this will cause for students.

Notably, the superintendent was absent from the committee’s public session, a departure from usual practice. Details of the executive session remain undisclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

