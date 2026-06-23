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England vs. Ghana (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 4th World Cup match today

By Boston 25 News Staff and The Associated Press
By Boston 25 News Staff and The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Harry Kane scored two goals in England’s opening 4-2 win over Croatia, giving him 10 in World Cup play to match Gary Lineker’s English record. It also pushed Kane into a seven-way tie for seventh in tournament history.

What you need to know: England and Ghana vie for control of Group L at Boston Stadium

Kane, who is a huge fan of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, gets a chance to add to that total when England faces surprising Ghana at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Should he score, Kane would move into a tie for sixth with Germany’s Jürgen Klinsmann and Hungary’s Sándor Kocsis. A win would send England to the knockout stage for the third straight World Cup.

Ghana is tied with England atop Group L following its opening 1-0 win over Panama on Brandon Thomas-Asante’s goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Ghana is looking for its first trip to the knockout stage since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010.

England is unbeaten against African teams at the World Cup, with five wins and three draws.

The match kicks off at 4 p.m. It can be seen on Boston 25 News/FOX.

Follow live updates leading up to, during, and after the match:

8:30 a.m.

Boston 25’s Kelly Sullivan shares the building excitement among England and Ghana fans as the kickoff nears.

8 a.m.

The MBTA reminds World Cup fans to check boarding times so they don’t miss any of the five scheduled match-day trains from South Station to Foxborough Station.

7:15 a.m.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear reminds fans that umbrellas are not permitted inside Boston Stadium, despite the rainy conditions. Ponchos are OK.

6:30 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Boston 2026 warns that Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the tournament, especially between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Avoid the Foxborough area.”

5 a.m.

MassDOT issues a World Cup travel advisory for Tuesday, warning that Summer Street in Boston will be fully closed between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

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