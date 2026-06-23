England vs. Ghana set to ignite Boston Stadium as fans flood Foxborough for World Cup clash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — 2026 FIFA World Cup action returns to Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday as England faces Ghana in a highly anticipated match, drawing fans from across the globe.

Supporters from the United Kingdom have already made their presence known, flooding the region in what many have called a “British invasion.” But Tuesday’s match is also expected to showcase strong support for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, as they make their fifth appearance in the tournament.

On Monday night, hundreds of England fans rented out all four floors of The Greatest Bar.

“Scotland thinks they started the party, we’ll finish the party,” England fan Shaun Bayliss said.

Fellow fan Matt Hart added, “Really cool vibe, can’t help with the weather, but it’s just like being at home, really.”

While Boston’s Ghanaian community is smaller, its pride is just as great.

In Roxbury, excitement is building at RedRed, the city’s only Ghanaian restaurant. The eatery, which opened three years ago, has become a gathering place for fans eager to cheer on their team and share a taste of home.

Owners say they’ve been closely following Ghana’s World Cup run and were thrilled to see the team secure a win against Panama in its opening match.

“Our jollof rice is better than Declan Rice,” co-owner Will Akomeah joked, referencing England star midfielder Declan Rice.

For many, the match carries deep cultural significance.

“Oh, it’s a very big deal,” said Anna Akomeah. “In Ghana, we don’t have basketball and other sports. Soccer is the only game that Ghanaians really take pride in, so it’s everything to us.”

Fans at RedRed are hopeful Ghana can pull off another victory against a tough English squad widely considered one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Kickoff is set for Tuesday afternoon, with thousands expected to fill Boston Stadium for what promises to be another electric World Cup atmosphere in Massachusetts.

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