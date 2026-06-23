World Cup in Foxborough today: MBTA adds trains, road closures in effect, free ponchos for riders

BOSTON — The fourth 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, featuring England and Ghana in Group L.

The MBTA will continue to offer its round-trip commuter rail service out of Boston’s South Station to and from the match, with a total of five trains on the schedule.

The first boarding is as early as 9:15 a.m., but likely not arriving in Foxborough until at least 11:15 a.m. The last train will get there between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. match.

Given current weather conditions, the MBTA has reminded passengers that they are not permitted to bring umbrellas on the train or into the stadium.

MassDOT and MBTA will instead hand out 70,000 free ponchos to any passenger who wants one.

Summer Street will be partially closed from DOT Ave to Atlantic Ave while the MBTA sets up temporary security screenings and lines. Traffic will only be allowed to drive on the westbound side of the road.

Tickets must be bought in advance, and only people with match tickets will be allowed to ride the train.

Train tickets are now on sale for next Monday’s Round of 32 match, when Germany is set to play.

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