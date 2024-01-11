Patriots owner Robert Kraft, legendary coach Bill Belichick to address reported plan to part ways

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots owner Robert Kraft and legendary coach Bill Belichick are set to speak after reports say the two have decided to mutually part ways.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport both reported the breaking news on Thursday morning.

The New England Patriots confirmed in a social media post and news release that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon today.

Belichick is reportedly wrapping up a legacy in New England that includes six championships, 10 trips to the Super Bowl, 17 division titles, and over 265 wins.

“Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles,” Shefter wrote in a tweet, citing league sources.

Rapoport added, “The Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time.”

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon today. pic.twitter.com/1WNzwtUsPC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

