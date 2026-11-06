Encore Boston workers reach new contract, end strike

BOSTON — Members of Local 26 and Teamsters 25 have announced that they have reached a new contract with Encore Boston Harbor.

Workers first went on strike back in September, citing better wages, stronger benefits, and more protections on the job.

“Our members walked out not knowing what came next. They held the line through cold, rain, and storms, and they held it together,” said Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26. “Now they go back in as partners with Encore Boston Harbor, with respect on both sides. This community stood with us. Now we get to give it the five-star service it deserves.”

“This strike showed what happens when working people stand together and refuse to back down. Our members remained united and fought for the respect and contract they deserve. Encore Boston Harbor is a world-class operation because of the people who make it run every day, and this agreement recognizes the value of these workers. This is what union solidarity looks like,” said Tom Mari, President of Teamsters Local 25.

The union wrote that they are excited to return to work and “begin a new chapter at Encore Boston Harbor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group