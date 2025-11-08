Emergency crews work to free woman pinned underneath vehicle in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — First responders worked to free a woman from underneath a vehicle in Gloucester, Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Prospect Street, according to officials.

When police officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located an 85-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries as a result of her legs being pinned under the passenger side of a sedan, according to a release issued by both departments.

The fire department used airbags to get the vehicle off of the woman.

The woman was taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, to be transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter, officials say.

“Through an initial investigation, police believe the woman was getting into the vehicle when the sedan’s driver started driving, pinning her underneath. The driver remained on scene and cooperated,” according to Gloucester Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

