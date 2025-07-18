Emergency crews responding to ‘active’ hazmat incident in Cape Cod town

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to an “active” hazardous materials incident at a home in Yarmouth, police said Friday.

Ocean Avenue is closed between Northeast Drive and Sea Side Village Road, police said in a Facebook post at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

“At this time, the situation remains active. We are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” police said.

The department said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group