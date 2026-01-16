Emaciated dog found in Lexington dies, MSPCA says

BOSTON — A young dog found starved to death in Lexington has died, according to MSPCA.

The stray pitbull terrier mix, named Dolly, was brought in during the early morning hours of January 10 by someone who claimed to have found her outside in Lexington.

“This is not the update that we wanted to give, but unfortunately, Dolly’s condition and complications were too immense to overcome, despite around-the-clock care by Angell’s incredibly dedicated and compassionate critical care team,” MSPCA said in an email to Boston 25.

Dolly suffered a medical emergency overnight (January 15 into January 16) that left her oxygen dependent.

Given this setback and other concerns about her long-term outlook, medical staff had to make the extremely difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

The MSPCA law enforcement team is still investigating how this sweet dog ended up in such a state.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact them by phone (617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808) or online at mspca.org/tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

