Eliot stepping down as president of Jordan’s Furniture

DEDHAM, Mass. — Eliot Tatelman, president and prominent public face of Jordan’s Furniture, is stepping down from the role he’s held for decades, a spokesperson for the Dedham-based retail giant told Boston 25 News Thursday.

Eliot’s sons, Josh and Michael, will assume regular duties managing the day-to-day operations of the eight stores throughout New England.

Jordan’s Furniture employees were informed of the news in a live announcent Thursday morning.

There are no plans for Josh and Michael to appear on-air, but Eliot may still occasionally appear in commercials.

Under Eliot’s thumb, Jordan’s began to mix shopping and entertainment. Customers at the New Haven, Connecticut, store could ride ziplines before picking up a new end table, while those in Natick and Reading could watch Top Gun: Maverick after purchasing a loveseat.

Eliot’s promotions and giveaways tied to the Red Sox were also a New England cable staple.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

