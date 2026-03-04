Electrical box fire in Attleboro parking lot sparks smoke and flames

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A parking lot in Attleboro was filled with smoke and flames Wednesday morning due to a fire in an underground electrical box.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, crews responded to 216 South Main Street after reports of smoke coming from the parking lot.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke and flames rising from an underground junction box. Crews were able to isolate the electrical feed and shut off power to the affected area.

The department said National Grid was called to the scene but determined the junction box was privately owned.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

