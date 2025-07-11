Electric vehicle bursts into flames, snarling morning traffic on Mass. Pike

BOSTON — An electric vehicle burst into flames near Boston’s Prudential Tunnel during the Friday morning commute, prompting officials to close part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Troopers and firefighters responding to a report of a car fire on the westbound side of Interstate 90 just beyond the tunnel around 7 a.m. found flames shooting from an electric vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“For the safety of motorists and first responders, officials closed the roadway and diverted all traffic, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. “The engulfed vehicle is electric and will take several hours to extinguish.”

MassDOT initially estimated that the closure “would remain in place throughout the morning,” but all westbound lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

State police said several passing drivers also struck debris in the road from the fire near mile marker 133.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed white foam coating the roadway, cruisers blocking all travel lanes, and gridlock traffic.

Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area during the closure.

Pru Tunnel fire (Courtesy Ryan Putney)

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the incident.

The emergency response comes just hours after a man was killed in a crash near the city’s Sumner Tunnel.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

