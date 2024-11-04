Election anxiety is a real thing, learn how others are trying to deal with it

DEDHAM, Mass. — Election anxiety is a real thing.

It can be nerve-wracking not knowing who will win and when we’ll even find out.

“This sort of issue is a perfect storm for anxiety because anxiety thrives when we don’t know what the outcome is, which we really don’t know, we’re told it’s 50-50, anything could happen, and also when the stakes are really high,” said Dr. Ellen Braaten, Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School and Psychologist at Mass General Hospital.

The stakes are high with this presidential election, and that’s only fueling anxiety on both sides.

Dr. Braaten says a new study from the American Psychological Association found more than 2/3 of us have high levels of anxiety over this election.

“The two things we’re most anxious about regardless of which side of the political spectrum we’re on, 70% of us are really nervous about violence after the election regardless of the outcome, and the other thing is a lot of us have lost relationships,” said Dr. Braaten.

Violence is also the biggest concern for political experts like Tom Whelan.

“I’m just fearful that civil disorder will break out,” said Whelan, a presidential historian at Boston University. “What I’m hoping for is there might be a landslide on either candidate, so it leaves no doubt who is the winner here.”

Whelan says not only are voters worried about the results of this election, but also how long it may take to know who wins.

He says we likely won’t know by Tuesday night.

“At the very minimum, people want to see their votes count, but what makes this election cycle unique is they may not count if you know local boards do not officially certify them due to partisan beliefs,” said Whelan.

So what can you do to ease some of this election anxiety?

“Get out, do something, do something for somebody else, do something for the cause that you really believe in, all of those things help us feel more powerful and in control,” said Dr. Braaten.

Dr. Braaten says you can also try to separate a person from their political views and set boundaries if needed.

She recommends watching a trusted news source, but also taking breaks from the news and social media.

Plus, Braaten says it helps to name your fears.

“Sometimes we just get caught up in this sort of low-level anxiety when really if we kind of talk about okay, this is what I’m afraid of, it can be a lot more manageable,” said Dr. Braaten. “It also helps you figure out okay, if the worst happens, here’s where I can devote my energy and here’s how I can make it better.”

Dr. Braaten says another way to ease your anxiety is to be grateful.

Finding something you’re grateful for can refocus your attention away from those anxious thoughts.

