Eight men with ties to Brockton-based gang arrested on federal drug trafficking and firearm charges

BOSTON — Eight men with ties to the Brockton-based Harvard Street Gang and their Randolph-based affiliates have been arrested on federal drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Police executed search warrants executions in Brockton, Randolph, and other cities across eastern Massachusetts, and seized 25 guns and multiple kilograms of drugs, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

Federal complaints were unsealed against:

Lue Andrade, a/k/a “Poncho,” 31, of West Bridgewater, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

London Cohen, 36, of Randolph, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Kelby Correia, 34, of Brockton, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Giovany Fouyolle, 31, of Randolph, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Adonis Graham, 34, of Boston, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Felipe Jonet-Branco, 31, of Brockton, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Jose Mendes, 35, of Randolph, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and

Keanu Fernandes, a/k/a “Keys,” 29, of Brockton, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, in connection with this investigation.

All eight men are currently in federal or state custody, Foley said.

According to court documents, the Harvard Street Gang has been investigated since 2019.

During this time, more than 20 leaders, members and associates of the gang have been charged with state and federal drug trafficking and firearm crimes.

Over 100 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, and over 45 firearms, including machine guns, have been seized.

According to court documents, the Harvard Street Gang has been involved in gang violence, including shootings, murders and witness intimidation.

Numerous Harvard Street Gang leaders, members, and associates have been convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes in federal court as a result of this investigation.

At least six defendants have been sentenced to 10 years or more in federal prison, and one member who was convicted after trial was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

In 2025, the investigation expanded to include Harvard Street Gang’s Randolph-based affiliates.

According to court documents, the investigation showed that the Harvard Street Gang and their Randolph affiliates worked cooperatively to distribute drugs, such as cocaine and fentanyl, throughout the Brockton and Randolph areas.

During the investigation, investigators searched numerous residences and stash houses in Boston, Randolph, Taunton, West Bridgewater and Brockton that are associated with Harvard Street Gang and their Randolph affiliates.

According to court records, the searches resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, over 50 pounds of marijuana, approximately three kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs as well as approximately $38,000 in cash.

A search warrant was also executed at the store “Banks & Brancos” on Crescent Street in Brockton, which was owned and operated by Harvard Street Gang associate Jonet-Branco.

Ten firearms, over 35 pounds of marijuana (with packaging), over 200 grams of apparent psilocybin mushrooms, and over $40,000 in cash were allegedly seized.

Eight firearms, along with large-capacity magazines and several empty bottles of promethazine with codeine, were allegedly found inside a hidden drawer underneath the store’s front counter.

The guns included a large-caliber rifle and a Glock handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device. An additional gun was hidden inside the store’s vending machine, and another was in plain view in a storage room.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, consecutive to the term of imprisonment for the drug trafficking crime, supervised release of up to life and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

