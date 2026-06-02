Effort to save Rutland’s Fourth of July celebration falls short

RUTLAND, Mass. — An effort to restore Rutland’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks failed during a Select Board meeting Monday night.

Town officials announced last week that this year’s festivities would not move forward because there is not enough funding available to cover the public safety staffing required for the event.

During Monday’s meeting, officials stressed that voters rejected a key override proposal earlier this year, forcing significant budget cuts.

As a result, several police officers and firefighters are expected to be laid off, leaving the town without enough personnel to safely staff a parade and fireworks display.

Officials also addressed questions about donations made toward the Fourth of July celebration.

The town said donated funds will not be refunded. Instead, the money will remain in the Fourth of July account and be used whenever the town is able to hold the celebration again.

According to town officials, the fund currently contains less than $50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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