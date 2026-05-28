Rutland cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to staffing safety concerns

RUTLAND, Mass. — The Town of Rutland is canceling its Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks due to public safety concerns.

In a joint statement, the Rutland Fire & Police Department, the Rutland 4th of July Committee, and the Town of Rutland said the difficult decision was made strictly because of public safety concerns, not funding issues.

“Rutland’s 4th of July celebration is a cherished tradition that brings neighbors and generations together,” the statement read. “The decision to cancel was not made lightly.”

The letter said that although the 4th of July Committee successfully raised enough money to hold the annual celebration, the event could not move forward without sufficient police, fire, and EMS staffing.

“Police, fire, and EMS personnel are essential to ensure the safety of attendees, manage traffic, and maintain emergency response coverage throughout the town,” officials said.

According to town leaders, anticipated staffing shortages made it impossible for emergency services to safely support both the holiday celebration and routine emergency response operations at the same time.

The town said that the cancellation “is based solely on public safety considerations” and “is not related to funding availability or intended as a response to any community viewpoints.”

Despite the cancellation of the major events, several longtime traditions will still take place this year, including the Junior Olympics, road race, pancake breakfast, volleyball tournament, and other community activities.

Refunds will not be issued and organizers confirmed that money raised for this year’s celebration will be preserved for future events.

“Because funds are pooled and expended collectively, it is not feasible to determine or return individual contributions. Instead, all remaining funds will be preserved to support future 4th of July celebrations," the statement ended with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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