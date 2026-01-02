East Bridgewater man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An East Bridgewater man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

According to police, Mohamed Salieu Jalloh is facing charges including assault and battery on a family/household member, threatening to commit a crime, rape, kidnapping, and furnishing liquor to a person under the age of 21.

Police say on Wednesday, Decemeber 31, East Bridgewater Police launched an investigation into reports that an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by Jalloh multiple times in his East Bridgewater home after meeting through a dating app in the prior weeks.

The investigation revealed that Jalloh allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions in December. 27 to December. 31.

Jalloh, who is known to the police, was arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, January. 8, and his bail was revoked on an open case.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

