East Bridgewater man arrested after police pursuit ends with crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An East Bridgewater man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase before crashing early Tuesday morning.

State police troopers were alerted around 2:30 a.m. that a Blue Jeep Liberty had refused to stop for state police on Route 24 south in Brockton, the latest in at least two similar incidents in the past 24 hours, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The driver, Mohamed Jalloh, of East Bridgewater, allegedly drove from Route 24 south to Interstate 495 north before hitting stop sticks deployed by troopers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Jeep Liberty drove onto Interstate 95 South where it lost a tire and continued on its rim.

Troopers deployed a second stop stick, causing the jeep to lose control and crash on Exit 2A.

Jalloh allegedly ran away into a nearby wooded area but used an RISP drone to find the suspect lying in a heavily wooded area in Attleboro around 4:00 a.m.

Jalloh is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday morning on charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, breakdown lane violation, speeding, marked lane violation, and Unsafe Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

