East Bridgewater fire seeking donations for annual toy drive

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The East Bridgewater Fire Department is seeking donations for its annual Toys for Tots donation drive this holiday season.

For over a decade, the East Bridgewater Fire Department has collected toys throughout the year to distribute to disadvantaged families during the holidays.

This year, as part of its annual Toys for Tots holiday donation drive, East Bridgewater Fire is partnering with local business Crocetti’s to hold the 1st Annual NUG LIFE Holiday Toy Drive and Fill The Truck event on December 14th.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crocetti’s Oakdale Packing Co.

Crocetti’s will provide a free 5-pound bag of frozen NUG LIFE chicken nuggets to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy gift. The business also plans to match every toy received up to 100 toys.

The Grinch will be in attendance, and there will be additional activities.

“I have been organizing this gift drive for over 10 years, and I’m amazed each holiday season at the generosity of our community,” Lt. Woolf said. “The need is greater each year, and we like to help as many families as possible. Please come by and drop off toys to help give East Bridgewater children the Christmas they deserve.”

Toys can be dropped off at:

Fire Department Headquarters, 268 Bedford St., open 24 hours a day.

East Bridgewater Town Hall, 175 Central St., in the lobby.

East Bridgewater Public Library, 32 Union St., main entrance.

Old Colony YMCA, 635 Plymouth St., gym lobby near child care center.

Senior Center, 355 Plymouth St., in the lobby.

East Bridgewater families that would like to receive toys can call Lt. Woolf at the East Bridgewater Fire Department at 508-378-2271.

