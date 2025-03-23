Jonas Brothers announce 20th-anniversary tour, including stop in Boston

BOSTON — The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road again to celebrate two decades of rocking out together, which includes a stop in Boston.

The trio announced the “Jonas 20: Living the Dream Tour” during a Friday appearance on Good Morning America and officially announced all the dates on Sunday morning.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin will kick off their tour on August 10 in their home state of New Jersey and travel to Boston’s Fenway Park on August 23.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Marshmello will join the tour for the 10 iconic stadium shows. In addition, The All -American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will join as special guests in select cities.

Each concert will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of the Jonas Brothers including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work, and DNCE.

Fans can sign up for Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 am. using the link here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased using the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

