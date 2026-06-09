Early morning fire forces residents to evacuate from home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Residents were forced out of their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire at a triple-decker in Chelsea.

According to the Chelsea Fire Chief, crews were called to a home on Ash Street around 4:30 a.m. after reports of fire on the second- and third-floor rear decks.

Because the flames were burning outside the building, residents said their smoke detectors never activated.

Cell phone video captured intense flames shooting from the rear porches as first responders arrived.

The porches sustained extensive damage, and fire officials say they are currently unsafe to access and will likely need to be removed.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely.

“She’s been my neighbor for quite some time; the whole family is over there,” neighbor Paul Calsimitto said. " She’s got her children and her grandchildren living in the building,” Calsimitto added. “She’s a sweetheart, a very nice people.”

The fire chief said damage inside the home appears to be limited, and officials are hopeful residents will be allowed back inside sometime today.

A building inspector is expected to assess the property, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group