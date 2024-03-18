Earliest ice-out ever declared on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire

In a sure sign that spring arrives this week, an ice-out was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Emerson Aviation made the declaration on Facebook at 4:37 p.m., marking the earliest ice-out ever recorded on the lake.

An ice-out announcement is declared on Lake Winnipesaukee when the ice that has covered the Lake since late December or early January melts enough that the M/S Mount Washington cruise ship can navigate unimpeded between its ports in Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Weirs Beach, Meredith, and Wolfeboro, according to Winnipesaukee.com.

Winter on the lake lasted just 37 days after the latest ever “ice-in” was declared on Feb. 9, the Concord Monitor reported.

Before Sunday’s declaration, the earliest ice-out on record had been March 18, 2016, The Boston Globe reported.

The vernal equinox arrives Tuesday at 11:06 p.m., marking the official start of spring in New England.

