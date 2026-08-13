E-bike, E-scooter crashes on the rise in Massachusetts

Mass. — Massachusetts is seeing a surge in the number of crashes involving E-bikes and E-scooters.

Massachusetts IMPACT crash data shows there were nearly 900 crashes between 2023 and 2025 involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency department visits nationwide for injuries caused by micromobility crashes rose from 37,300 in 2017 to 149,100 in 2024, a 300% increase. Over that period, at least 533 people were killed, with fatalities rising from five in 2017 to 135 in 2024.

AAA says there are ways riders can help keep themselves safe — including wearing a helmet and slowing down.

E-bikes can reach dangerous speeds and can be difficult to stop, creating another safety concern for riders.

“Troublingly, many injured e-bike riders are children who lack the skill and experience to ride at high speeds, or the training and practice to operate what is essentially a motor vehicle on public roads,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “And all too often, they gained access to an e-bike or scooter as a gift from a parent or caregiver who was unaware of just how fast — and risky — these devices can be.”

AAA Northeast urges e-bike and e-scooter riders to:

Always wear a helmet, regardless of age, skill level or legal requirements. The higher speeds attainable on an e-bike increase the risk of traumatic brain injuries.

Stay alert. The faster you go, the less time there is to react to obstacles. Stay focused, avoid distractions and resist the temptation to speed.

Stay visible. Wear reflective clothing at night and use lights and reflectors.

Be predictable. Don’t weave around cars, ignore traffic signals or ride close to pedestrians.

Be wary of parked cars. When approaching parked cars, anticipate that a door may open and cause a severe crash.

Be careful on hills. Due to their increased weight, e-bikes can reach dangerous speeds downhill and can be difficult to stop.

The issue is also being discussed at the Massachusetts State House. A law being considered would reclassify the different tiers of e-bikes.

The proposal would also require riders to be at least 16 years old to ride one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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