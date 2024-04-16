Duxbury father runs 128th Boston Marathon in honor of his three children killed in 2023

BOSTON — The father of the three Duxbury children, allegedly killed by their mother last year, crossed the finish line of the 128th Boston Marathon Monday as part of his mission to continue honoring his kids.

In an emotional moment, Patrick Clancy was seen running across the finish line after completing 26.2 miles on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Miles for Miracles team, raising money to help sick children and honoring the memory of his kids who “couldn’t have made their dad prouder.”

DUXBURY FATHER RUNS TO HONOR HIS THREE CHILDREN KILLED IN 2023

Clancy wrote on his fundraising page, that he was inspired by his 5-year-old daughter, Cora, who wished to be a doctor, his 3-year-old son, Dawson, “everyone’s favorite pal” and baby Callan, whose infectious personality earned him the nickname “Happy Callan.”

“In the short time they were here, my kids brought me so much joy and couldn’t have made their dad prouder,” Clancy said on the fundraising page. “It goes without saying that losing them has been devasting and it’s a heartbreak that I’ll live with forever, but I’ve committed myself to honoring their memory by trying to bring positive change. In many ways, I’m just trying to be more like them. Their passion in life was infectious.”

After running one of Boston’s greatest traditions, the young father was seen hugging his family and friends wearing their names on the back of his shirt; Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

DUXBURY FATHER RUNS TO HONOR HIS THREE CHILDREN KILLED IN 2023

Clancy said he was honored to run for the cause in part because of the care Boston Children’s Hospital gave his baby Callan before the 8-month-old died in his arms.

“Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that,” Clancy wrote.

Clancy has raised more than $74,000 surpassing his goal by $10,000. His fundraising page is available by clicking this link.

Father of slain Clancy children honoring memory by running Boston Marathon for Children’s Hospital (GoFundMe)

The children were allegedly fatally strangled by their mother, Lindsay Clancy, in January 2023 before she jumped from a window in a suicide attempt. Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in October at Tewksbury Hospital on three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of the three children. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. Her defense attorney has indicated they will use an insanity defense at trial.

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington has maintained that she had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group