Dump truck driver facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Interstate 93

CANTERBURY, N.H. — A dump truck driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a serious crash on Interstate 93, State Police say.

On Sunday, around 5:20 p.m., State Troopers were dispatched to I-93 South near mile marker 47.4 in Canterbury for reports that a dump truck had gone off the left side of the highway before colliding with a tree.

Upon arrival, troopers found a group of good Samaritans trying to assist the driver, but determined that because of the damage of the truck, the driver was trapped.

The driver and only occupant, an adult male, was eventually freed by firemen and transported to Concord Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation determined that the dump truck, a white 1996 International 4700 that was towing an industrial woodchipper, was headed southbound in the travel lane when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it crossed into the high-speed lane before going off the left side of the road and striking multiple trees in the median.

As of now, the passing lane remains closed as crews work on clearing debris.

The driver remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

