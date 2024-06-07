Drowning investigation underway at Lake Winnipesaukee

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A drowning investigation is underway at a popular New Hampshire beach after a man was pulled from the water on Thursday.

Officers responding to Carry Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee just after 6:15 p.m. for a report of a man found face down in the water found bystanders trying to rush him to shore, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department, Wolfeboro Police Department, New Hampshire State Police, and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group