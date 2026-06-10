Police link car submerged in water to vandalism at Marblehead football field

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A stolen car, believed to be involved in an act of vandalism at Marblehead High School’s football field, was recovered from the waters off Grace Oliver’s Beach in Marblehead early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. when officers responded to the Piper Football Field. Officers spotted damage to the football field and its access gates. Officers determined that two vehicles were involved.

Then, just after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to Grace Oliver’s Beach for a vehicle submerged in the water. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Officers believe the recovered car is one of two vehicles that drove onto the football field. The vehicle was reported stolen.

Police are actively searching for the second vehicle involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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