Dropkick Murphys kicked off of X after Ken Casey hurls expletives at MAGA attendees at Boston show

BOSTON — The Quincy band Dropkick Murphys have been kicked off of X.

The Irish punk band’s X account was suspended soon after Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey, in an expletive-filled rant, publicly singled out a concert attendee wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a St. Patrick’s Day show in Boston.

The Dropkick Murphys also posted a video of Casey’s rant during the St. Patrick’s Day show on the band’s Instagram page, along with the words, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Boston !!”

“Chinese (expletive) red that they all wear and they think it’s dyed in their brains,” Casey, wearing a green shirt, shouted while on stage to his audience, referencing “MAGA” hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump and concert attendees.

“They got the black-on-black, Elon Musk, true-Nazi edition,” Casey continued shouting into his microphone and to the audience.

“And then, my man here,” Casey said, pointing to a concert attendee wearing a MAGA hat in the audience. “He’s getting ready for summer with a nice (expletive) white, white one, alright?”

“If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult?” Casey asked the crowd. “They’ve been holding up a (expletive) hat the whole night to represent a president.”

He then said, “This is America, there’s no kings here. And anyway, if you mind, sir, we’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who, like, fought Nazis in the war and (expletive), you know.”

“So if you could just shut the (expletive) up for five minutes,” Casey shouted to the concert attendee.

The official X page of the Dropkick Murphys on Tuesday read, “Account suspended. “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”

Neither the band nor Musk have publicly commented on the suspension.

In a statement on Tuesday, MassGOP Spokesperson Logan Trupiano called Casey’s rant ignorant and offensive.

“This is yet another example of an out-of-touch celebrity who lives a charmed life, completely insulated from the consequences of the policies they champion. When you’re that rich and famous, politics doesn’t affect you the way it does everyday Americans,” Trupiano said. “Surrounded by yes-men, these celebrities feel entitled to insult and demean millions of hardworking people simply for holding different political views.”

“It’s not just ignorant—it’s offensive,” Trupiano said. “Under the Biden administration, countless Americans have suffered. They saw the impact of failed policies firsthand and made a decision for change. For a celebrity to vilify them for that choice is a slap in the face to the very people who spend their hard-earned money supporting their work.”

“This is yet another reminder that the so-called ‘tolerant left’ is anything but,” Trupiano said. “We need less division and more respect for differing viewpoints—especially from those whose wealth and privilege shield them from the struggles of everyday life.”

Dropkick Murphys have a history of being politically active, railing against former President George Bush as part of an anti-Bush music effort called Rock Against Bush, supporting unions and advocating against Trump in 2017, the Patriot Ledger reported.

“No politics during a concert, especially when I’m paying for that ticket,” one Instagram user said, according to the newspaper.

More recently, at an event in Clearwater, Florida last month, the band again called out an attendee wearing Trump political gear, the newspaper reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

