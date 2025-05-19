MERRIMAC, Mass. — A 7-year-old boy is home safe with his family thanks to the efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies on Friday night.

Merrimac Police say they received a report of a child missing in a swamp just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street.

Officers from Merrimac and Amesbury quickly responded, along with a police K-9 and several off-duty officers to assist in the search.

Drone video shows the officers trudging through thick mud and vegetation.

Police say the 7-year-old was eventually located about 1.3 miles from home, waist-deep in water and unable to move from the mud.

Drone video shows rescue of missing 7-year-old boy in Merrimac marsh (Merrimack Police Department)

He was extricated and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The child’s mother told police Monday morning that her son is doing well and that she’s "extremely grateful for everyone who helped out and all the officers and everyone involved were absolutely amazing.”

“I have never been prouder of the department, our mutual aid partners and our community,” said Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. "Had this child not been located this quickly, I fear our community might have faced a tragic outcome. The professionalism, dedication and overall excellence of the team led to the best possible result in a very difficult situation.”

Chief Shears thanked a number of people who played vital roles in the successful search and rescue: The members of the Merrimac Police and Fire Departments, the Amesbury Police Department; Salisbury Police Officer Michael Tullercash and his K-9 Chappo; Dispatcher Lorna Morgan, who took the initial call, documented the response, and fielded multiple calls and notifications throughout the event; and Jason Sargent, a resident who met officers, the child and K-9 Meatball out in the fields and gave them a ride, saving them all from an extra half-mile walk.

