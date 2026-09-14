Drivers lament soaring gas prices as Iran war drags on

NEWTON, Mass. — Drivers are lamenting soaring gas prices as the war in Iran and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz drag on.

The price of regular gas spiked 16 cents over the last week, with the national average reaching $4.31 a gallon, according to AAA.

For Keith Roland, the commute between New Hampshire and Massachusetts is getting more dreadful each day, his wallet bearing the brunt.

“The gas prices, it’s just unbelievable,” Roland said. “You have to cut back on my travel expenses, going out on the weekends and stuff. It’s just, hopefully these gas prices will come down.”

Although there is no clear timeline for an end to the Iran war, President Trump on Sunday promised relief at the pump.

“Gasoline is going to drop like a rock,” Trump said.

For Paulo Campos of Milton, relief can’t come soon enough.

“If it’s tomorrow, I’ll be very happy,” Campos said. “Let’s drop the gas prices, baby!”

Driving to Florida and commuting for work, Campos is feeling the hit.

“I wish I could use the money I put on gas on other stuff,” Campos said. “But I guess lately the gas station’s been seeing me more often than anything.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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