BOURNE, Mass. — A moped driver was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a motor vehicle crash.

Bourne Police say the collision involved an SUV and a moped at the intersection of Shore Road and Bell Road.

The operator of the moped sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area trauma center by Bourne Fire & Rescue, according to authorities.

Driver transported to trauma center following moped crash on Cape Cod (Bourne Police Department)

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Shore Road will be closed for an extended period of time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

