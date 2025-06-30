BOSTON — A driver suffered minor injuries after a minivan drove under a parked plane at Logan Airport.

The incident occurred earlier Sunday morning when a catering minivan collided with a Republic Airways aircraft.

Driver suffered minor injuries after a minivan drove under an airplane at Boston Logan Airport (Joe Sangiorgi)

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The aircraft was not carrying any passengers and was towed to the AA maintenance hangar for further inspection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

