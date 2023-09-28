Driver stopped on I-93 in Reading dies after being rear-ended by box truck, state police say

READING, Mass. — A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 in Reading early Thursday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Commerce Way ramp just after 1 a.m. found a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that had been rear-ended by a 2022 International MV607 box truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Silverado operator, who state police identified as 41-year-old Michael Murphy, of Tewksbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Murphy, for an unknown reason, was stopped in the right lane when he was struck by the box truck, according to state police.

The operator of the box truck, a 51-year-old Vermont man, was not injured.

The two right travel lanes were closed for about three hours during the emergency response.

Troopers assigned to the state police Andover barracks are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

