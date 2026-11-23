MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield Police Department is searching for a driver who allegedly struck and killed a dog before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov. 10 on Balcolm Street. Investigators believe a white Jeep Grand Cherokee may have been involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Officer Pena at 508-261-7300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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