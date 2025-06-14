Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into home in Essex

ESSEX, Mass. — A driver is seriously injured after driving into a home in Essex on Friday night.

According to police, around 9:20 p.m., an on-duty officer observed a vehicle traveling erratically westbound along Route 133 from Gloucester.

The vehicle had struck traffic barrels in the roadway. When the officer approached the vehicle on foot, it drove away, still dragging debris from colliding with the barrels.

The officer radioed to dispatch, and other officers began to seek out the vehicle.

Officers soon discovered that the vehicle had crashed into a home on Eastern Ave., near the intersection with Water Street.

The driver was taken to Shepard Memorial Drive in Essex, where he was then transported by MedFlight to a Boston hospital.

The operator was in critical condition when leaving the scene.

Essex Fire and EMS first responders provided aid at the scene, as did Beauport Ambulance. Manchester Police Department officers assisted with setting up the landing zone for the medical helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation by Essex Police, with assistance from state troopers attached to the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

