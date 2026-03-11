Driver killed in I-93 collision, investigation ongoing

New Hampshire State Police have identified the man killed in a crash on I-93.

Larry Niles Jr. had stopped his 2007 Ford Focus in the right breakdown lane when it was struck from behind by a 2015 Chevrolet Express van, driven by Aiden McCarthy, 22, of Dracut, Massachusetts just before 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Niles Jr. was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, where he was then pronounced deceased.

McCarthy was not hurt.

No charges have been filed at this time but the crash remains under investigation.

