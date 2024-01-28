Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, hitting a tree in Sherborn

SHERBORN, Mass. — A driver was killed after a serious crash in Sherborn on Friday night.

Crews responded to the single-car crash on Western Avenue around 9:21 p.m. on Friday, Sherborn police told Boston 25.

The victim who was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit was traveling into Sherborn from Framingham at a high rate of speed lost control and collided into a tree.

The vehicle began sliding and as a result, the driver’s side of the vehicle impacted the tree.

Police say the car was going over 70 mph where the speed limit is 35.

The driver-side compartment area collapsed inward. EMS were unsuccessful I’m removing the driver from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were damaged and no other individuals were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

