SHERBORN, Mass. — A serious crash in Sherborn required crews to shut down the road as crews investigated.

Crews responded to the single-car crash on Western Avenue before 10:00 p.m. Friday night, Sherborn police told Boston 25.

When a Boston 25 photographer arrived at the scene, the roof of a car could be seen peeled back.

The driver of the car was the only person involved in the crash, police say.

Serious crash, investigation in Sherborn prompts road closure

Officials told Boston 25 they could not reveal details regarding the extent of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group