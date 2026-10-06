Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-93 in Wilmington Monday has been identified, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.
The victim was in the roadway near exit 34 when they were hit by what witnesses described as a black and red dump truck around 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to investigators.
The DA said the driver and the truck have been identified; however, the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.
No identities have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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