Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-93 in Wilmington Monday has been identified, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.

The victim was in the roadway near exit 34 when they were hit by what witnesses described as a black and red dump truck around 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to investigators.

The DA said the driver and the truck have been identified; however, the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

No identities have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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