Caught on camera: SUV plows through front of North Shore beauty salon

PEABODY, Mass. — A vehicle barreled through the front of a beauty salon in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Surveillance video shared with Boston 25 News showed a Honda SUV lodged inside Starlight Hair and Nails at 6A Bourbon Street.

Salon owner Ellen Hong said one of her clients was behind the wheel of the SUV and that the crash impact rattled the building.

Car crashes into Peabody salon

“It was really loud, really noisy...“I felt really nervous. I felt bad for my client,” Hong recalled.

No injuries were reported in the wild wreck.

Peabody police officers and firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews had pulled the vehicle out of the salon by Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

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