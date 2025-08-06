Driver hospitalized after truck crashes into side of building in East Boston

BOSTON — A driver is seriously hurt after their truck crashed into the side of a building in East Boston.

According to authorities, the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the corner of Emmons and Chelsea streets.

The truck lost control and became wedged between a light pole and the building.

Several rescue crews responded to the scene and had to pull the driver out who was pinned inside.

“They tied a cable to the truck to pull it away from the building, and that made extrication a lot easier,” said Martin McCormack, Deputy Chief of Boston Fire.

The driver was hospitalized and is in serious condition.

Four people were inside the building at the time of the crash, and they were uninjured.

A building inspector will determine if it is safe to go inside today.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

