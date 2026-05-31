‘Coolest thing ever’: Fans take photos with FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy at Boston College

BOSTON — Soccer fans are getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience, seeing the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy on display at Boston College this weekend.

“I was getting butterflies in my stomach as I was driving here,” fan Colton Simon said. “It was the coolest thing ever.”

Boston 25 News spoke to fans Saturday outside of the Margot Connell Recreation Center, as they waited in line to take a photo with the trophy inside.

The “most coveted” trophy in the world is visiting 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Lisa Perri said while waiting in line.

Governor Maura Healey first unveiled the shiny gold trophy on Friday alongside World Cup Champion Fernando Llorente.

“In Massachusetts, we have some of the best soccer fans in the world I promise you they’re crazy, they’re so excited for all of this,” Gov. Healey said. “We have people coming in from all over the world to celebrate.”

Massachusetts will host seven matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which is temporarily being called Boston Stadium.

It’s truly a personal experience for former Haitian soccer player Jude Jr. Dorvil.

Dorvil played soccer for Haiti from 1997 to 2005.

“It was a dream for me to play at the World Cup, but I didn’t make it but now I’m going as a fan and pretty excited,” said Dorvil.

Whether fans are watching the matches in person or not, getting to lay eyes on the prized possession is an opportunity many people may never get.

“It means a lot, sure does,” soccer fan Marcello Mastroianni said.

The trophy will be on display until 6 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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