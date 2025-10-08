Driver hospitalized after massive tree crashes down on car in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a tree fell on top of their car.

According to the Somerville Fire Department, on Wednesday, around 3:15 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to Paulina Street after reports that a fallen tree had struck a moving vehicle.

Once on scene, fire crews found that multiple electric lines had been pulled down, alongside several poles being damaged.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Fire crews say that the street will be closed for an unknown period of time as Eversource and Somerville Public Works crews begin repairs and work to make the area safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

