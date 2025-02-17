Driver hospitalized after car crashes outside City Hall Plaza in Boston

BOSTON — A driver has been hospitalized after a car crashed outside City Hall Plaza in Boston on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street and Sudbury Street around 8:48 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers saw a car that had struck a building. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

