Local

Driver hospitalized after car crashes outside City Hall Plaza in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Driver hospitalized after car crashes outside City Hall Plaza in Boston Driver hospitalized after car crashes outside City Hall Plaza in Boston
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A driver has been hospitalized after a car crashed outside City Hall Plaza in Boston on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street and Sudbury Street around 8:48 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers saw a car that had struck a building. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read