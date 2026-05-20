Driver flown to Boston hospital after crash down Mass. highway embankment leaves car crumpled

KINGSTON, Mass. — One person was flown to a Boston hospital after crashing their vehicle down an embankment along Route 3 on the South Shore on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on a section of the highway in Kingston at Exit 17 just before 9 a.m. found a crumpled vehicle that had gone over the guardrail, struck several trees, and rolled down an embankment, according to Kingston Fire & Emergency Management.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was helped out of the wreckage by officers and firefighters and then flown by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with “severe” injuries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, and additional details weren’t available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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