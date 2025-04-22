Driver facing DWI charges after driving wrong way on I-93 in New Hampshire

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 93, state police said Tuesday.

Guillermo Rafael Sanchez Jr., 27, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense; transporting alcoholic beverages, open container; felony reckless conduct and reckless driving.

Sanchez was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at a later date in Plymouth District Court.

At 8:16 p.m. Monday, state police received a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes, in the area of Exit 30 on I-93 in Woodstock.

Guillermo Rafael Sanchez Jr. (New Hampshire State Police)

Responding troopers located the driver, later identified as Sanchez, in the area of Exit 31, pulled off on the median shoulder facing the wrong direction, state police said.

Officers from the Woodstock, Lincoln and Franconia police departments assisted troopers with the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Conor Doyle at 603-846-3333 or Conor.F.Doyle@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

