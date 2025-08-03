Driver faces non-life-threatening injuries after scary rollover crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A driver has faced non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash in Attleboro.

According to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance that around 4:52 p.m., Firefighters were dispatched to the vicinity of 600 Washington Street to find a single vehicle overturned with three snapped utility poles.

The sole occupant, an elderly driver, had been pulled from the vehicle by a good Samaritan before crews arrived.

Firefighters and paramedics provided immediate care to the driver, who was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital via an Advanced Life Support ambulance.

The driver is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Washington Street, between Sullivan and Carleton streets, is temporarily closed as the Attleboro Police Department investigates the cause of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and the affected area of Washington Street remains closed to traffic.

