Driver dead after suffering serious injuries from car crash in Tamworth, N.H.

TAMWORTH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police announced that a driver is dead following a crash in Tamworth on Friday evening.

According to State Police, troopers recieved a call at 8:19 P.M. of a single-vehicle crash on Maple Road.

The caller stated that the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck was unconscious after colliding with a tree.

Members of both the State Police and the Tamworth Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Fire arrived first and was able to provide medical aid and transport the driver to a local hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead.

At this time, the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to the family.

New Hampshire State Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Trooper Zachary Cobis at (603) 323-3333 or Zachary.J.Cobis@dos.nh.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group